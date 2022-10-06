Galion City Schools accepts multiple donations

GALION — Galion City Schools held their monthly Board of Education meeting on Sept. 20 and accepted multiple donations for the district. Some different businesses and organizations made it possible for the district.

The following were recommended to be accepted by the Galion City Schools:

* Recommend to accept $9,800.00 from the Boyd Foundation for needs at Unckrich Stadium and Varsity Soccer Field.

* Recommend to accept $2,000.00 from the Galion PTO for Elementary Teacher Supplies.

* Recommend to accept $1,112.00 from the Galion Booster Club for Soccer Field Flag Pole.

* Recommend to accept $500.00 from Lubrication Specialities for Galion Boys Basketball.

* Recommend to accept $1,416.04 from Avita Health Systems for Athletic Training Supplies.

* Recommend to accept $56,250.00 from Egbert Freese Foundation / City of Galion for Stadium Parking Lot Repairs.

The majority of these projects have been completed already. The parking lot at Heise Park has already been redone and is receiving heavy traffic from Friday night football games. The flag pole has been put up at the Galion High School Soccer Field, as well.

The next Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab.