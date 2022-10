GALION- A food distribution was sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and held at Galion Schools on Sept. 27. Second Harvest Food Bank distributed assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, protein, and produce to over 345 families in partnership with Galion City Schools. Ohio State Representative Riordan McClain also came out to help.

