GALION POLICE REPORTS

Sept. 26

A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Street.

A female was cited for speeding on North Market Street.

There was a male arrested on a warrant on Cherry Street.

Sept. 27

A female reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle at Cobey Park.

A report of fraud was made at Huntington Bank.

Sept. 28

A report of fraud was made on Willowcrest Lane.

A male was cited after a non-injury accident on East Payne Avenue.

There was a report of a stolen bike made on North East Street.

Sept. 29

A person reported that a dolly was stolen from near his house on Portland Way South.

An officer cited a male for driving under suspension at Moto Mart.

A male was cited for a dog at large at the Galion Police Department.

There was a report made of a stolen van on Hartman Street.

Sept. 30

A male was cited for driving under suspension on State Route 598.

There was a summons issued to a male for criminal trespassing on East Church Street.

A report was made of a non-injury accident on Heise Park Lane.

A call came in for a male and female arguing at Wendy’s. Both people were given verbal warnings.

Oct. 1

A gun was found inside an outside urinal at the Galion YMCA. There was information taken for a report and the gun was recovered.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

