GALION POLICE REPORTS

Sept. 26
A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Street.
A female was cited for speeding on North Market Street.
There was a male arrested on a warrant on Cherry Street.
Sept. 27
A female reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle at Cobey Park.
A report of fraud was made at Huntington Bank.
Sept. 28
A report of fraud was made on Willowcrest Lane.
A male was cited after a non-injury accident on East Payne Avenue.
There was a report of a stolen bike made on North East Street.
Sept. 29
A person reported that a dolly was stolen from near his house on Portland Way South.
An officer cited a male for driving under suspension at Moto Mart.
A male was cited for a dog at large at the Galion Police Department.
There was a report made of a stolen van on Hartman Street.
Sept. 30
A male was cited for driving under suspension on State Route 598.
There was a summons issued to a male for criminal trespassing on East Church Street.
A report was made of a non-injury accident on Heise Park Lane.
A call came in for a male and female arguing at Wendy’s. Both people were given verbal warnings.
Oct. 1
A gun was found inside an outside urinal at the Galion YMCA. There was information taken for a report and the gun was recovered.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.