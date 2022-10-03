Accident involving tractor, truck on Lincoln Highway

On 10-03-2022 at 8:39 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding at injury crash on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Rd., involving a tractor and a motor vehicle. The Sheriff and Deputies responded to the scene along with Wyandot East Fire Department, Holmes Township Fire Department and Bucyrus City Fire Department & EMS.

Steve M. Miller, age 61, Bucyrus was westbound on Lincoln Highway in a Massey Ferguson farm tractor, pulling a planter.

Dennis J. Surgener, age 37, Bucyrus was eastbound on Lincoln Highway in a 2019 Ford truck, owned by Lohr’s Towing.

The tow truck and planter struck each other on the bridge and came to rest in the roadway. Surgener was extricated from truck by first responders, using the jaws of life and with the assistance of Hensley Towing. Surgener was flown from the scene to St. Vincent hospital by St. Vincent Life flight.

The tow truck was removed from the scene by Danner’s Towing. The tractor was able to be driven from the scene.

This crash remains under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_4001BA61-E3F2-4DFE-A251-5A2546729BE8_ne2022103174314146.jpeg