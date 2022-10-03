Let’s “Taco ‘bout It!

CRAWFORD/MARION COUNTIES- NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties is hosting a “Taco ‘bout It” event on October 10th, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30. Come out to Mi Jalapeno Mexican cuisine at 1360 Mount Vernon Ave in Marion to see and hear about NAMI Marion and Crawford and get free tacos.

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots (made up of ordinary people) mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. What started as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979 has grown into our country’s leading voice on mental health.

NAMI Ohio consists of 40 local affiliates, including NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties, which are made up of numerous volunteers who work to raise awareness and provide support, education and advocacy to individuals with mental health conditions, as well as their families and friends.

Currently, NAMI Marion and Crawford, offers support groups for families and individuals in Marion and Crawford counties living with mental health issues. Come to the “Taco ‘bout It” event to find out more or call 740-375-0796.