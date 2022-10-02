Cleaning up area parks to be a point of emphasis

GALION — The Parks and Recreation Committee held their monthly meeting on Sept. 14, where they talked about a couple of things on the agenda. Specifically, there was an ongoing discussion about different parks and what they could do for them.

They looked at all of the parks and noticed that all the parks needed something.

“We put together some of the needs and wants of all of the parks in Galion,” said Chairperson Paula Durbin. “Some of it needs to be done in the near future, some of it is farther out.”

Amman Reservoir is a possible site to get some drinking water out to. Durbin pointed to the fact that there is a lot of disc golfing done there, so the need for water is there.

At some point, there is going to be an outside cleaning service to come in and give a lift to all of the bathrooms parks.

“One of the main complaints I’ve had from the citizens is the cleanliness of the bathrooms at all of the parks,” Durbin said.

Another noticed need is for sitting benches at Cobey Park and South Park. The benches would go with the dog park areas that exist so people can sit and enjoy themselves in the area.

The City of Galion has a total of eight parks and reservoirs, a decently large amount for the size of the town.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/10/web1_City-Logo-Copy300.jpg