Artrageous Coming to Bucyrus

BUCYRUS- CBS TV raves “Go See This Show!” “You have to see it to believe it!” says The Washington Post. This one-of-a-kind “All Arts” show is amazing crowds across the globe, and they are coming to Bucyrus! Be prepared to join in on the high energy, heart pounding action as arts and music collide on one stage. Artrageous, the Electrifying Art & Music Circus is being brought to Bucyrus by the Crawford County Community Concert Association 7 PM on Tuesday, October 4.

Ignite all of your senses as giant portraits and famous works of art are created live on stage. You’ll be surrounded by enchanting original music on unusual instruments as well as the incredible talent of powerhouse vocalists. Custom Artpunk wear is a genre unique to this troupe and will give you a sense of each Artrageous persona. Be transported to a mysterious black-light world. You’ll take a magical journey where things may not be as they seem, up is down and depth is all a perception, as you try to discover what reality is. Throughout the entire show, the whole stage and studio are ever evolving with movement, color, music, hilarity and creativity.

Artrageous is known for its blend of multiple art forms into a single, interactive live concert experience for all ages. They are based out of their production offices and studio center located outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The artistic community Artrageous calls home is a self-sustaining gathering of like-minded artisans, entrepreneurs and persons of all ages and backgrounds, with a 40+ year history living and working together. The cohesive element, and a clear distinctive of the group, is their goal to unite persons around the world in service to a re-awakening to the importance of art and community – and how these naturally bring people together to enhance quality of life and health.

“Artrageous wants to provide an atmosphere where people can participate and not just observe — so, for us, it’s all about interacting with the arts. Our message is that it’s important to work with others, as creating art is a whole other level of team work…no two shows are the same, because of the creative aspect of the experience.” John DeWolf , Director

Emphasizing a communal effort in their approach to performance and show design, Artrageous themes such as inclusivity, teamwork, and the belief that the spotlight is meant to be shared are evident in their performances and business ethic. No single performer is featured as a “star”, and audience members are often included on stage as co-performers during several portions of their shows.

Great seats are still available for this exciting show 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 4 at the Bucyrus Elementary School Auditorium, 245 Woodlawn Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

For additional information, for this great show, show previews and ticket information go to the Concert Association website at: www.crawcocommconcert.com and key on the iTickets.com link or by calling 800 965-9324. Discounts are available for students 18 years old or younger.

