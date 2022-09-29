Galion’s Oktoberfest set to be a blast

GALION — The Oktoberfest is set to keep the Galion area entertained this coming weekend. This event will run on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

The interesting thing about this year’s Oktoberfest is that there will be a parade. For the first time in some years, area residents will be able to watch the Oktoberfest Parade, with the best viewing spot being on Harding Way. The parade will start on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“It’s going to be somewhat the same as last year, but the big new thing is the parade that everyone is super excited for,” said Oktoberfest Director Travis Wolford.

“I have had so many requests and demands to do a parade, I figured we better try it.”

The Galion Oktoberfest Facebook page has a link for parade sign-ups.

There are some unique activities that are coming along with the parade.

“We’re doing a bunch of fun contests. The best scarecrows will win a prize, it’s aimed more for kids,” said Wolford.

They did not forget about adults, as they will be able to enter into a cool contest as well. The best decorated golf cart will win a prize this year. Other activities for the family include crafts, apple stacking, amongst others.

Again this year there will be no shortage of carnival style food.

“Most of the same vendors, I have a good amount of new ones that will be there. We are slowly trying to fill the streets more.”

A crowd favorite is the bourbon chicken, Wolford admitted. There is something in store that bourbon chicken fans will want to hear.

“It’s no secret that the crowd favorite is the bourbon chicken. We are having two of them this year, the same company,” Wolford explained. “We will have one on each end of the festival to try to decrease that line.”

The Oktoberfest will also have a long list of live music that will rock the city for the three-day period. Oktoberfest will bring kids’ rides to the area for them to enjoy as well.

“We have two amazing sponsors. Covert Manufacturing and the VFW in Galion,” Wolford spoke.

The festival is extremely expensive to put on, so the event planners are always looking for more sponsors. Wolford said in the past some of the money has been self funded to make things happen.

In the first year fully past the barriers of COVID-19, the Oktoberfest should be something all Galion community members can enjoy.

Area residents walk the streets of Galion at the Oktoberfest. This year's event will run three days on the final weekend in September.

