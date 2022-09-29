Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

Retirement, Sept. 29

Join us in celebrating Mrs. A’s many years at the Crestline Public Library, September 29, 3-6pm. Mrs. Altstadt is retiring after 30+ years, as the children’s director.

Movie Night, Oct. 4

Movie Night at the Crestline Public Library October 4, 6pm. Sign up is required, so stop in or call 419-683-3909. There are 20 spaces! The movie is set in Rydell High School in the 1950’s. Wear your fabulous 50”s attire! Snacks will be provided.

Public Info. Meeting, Oct. 5

Join Crawford Neighbors United PAC for a Public Information Meeting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at The HUB, 311 N. Seltzer St., Crestline. Doors open at 6 pm. Program starts at 6:30 pm. Learn why industrial wind turbines are not a good fit for Crawford County and why you should vote YES on Issue 4 to STOP wind turbines. Presenters are volunteer experts. Yard signs, buttons, decals, brochures, t-shirts, and other materials are available. Volunteers and donations are needed and appreciated. Find out how YOU can make a difference. See www.crawfordantiwind.com, our FB Group, FB page, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube Channel for more information. (Paid for by Crawford Neighbors United PAC).

Food Pantry, Oct. 15

Attention Crawford County Residents: The Food Pantry at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 746 Cherry St., Galion, will be taking place on Saturday, October 15 from 9-11 a.m. Please bring a Photo ID and proof of residency when you come.

