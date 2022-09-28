First Lady of Ohio visits Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD COUNTY- First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine stopped by Crawford County last week to visit the Bucyrus Public Library to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. During her visit, DeWine read to children at the Bucyrus Public Library. Throughout the state, the Imagination Library has enrolled more than 343,490 of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age appropriate book each month until they turn five. All children from Ohio are eligible to be enrolled from the time they are born up until they turn five years old at no cost to the family.

Promotes Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio