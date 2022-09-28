Job Fair announced for Thursday, September 29

MANSFIELD- A collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ) Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, September 29.

Open to the public from 10 am until 1 pm at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, the event will host over 70 employers actively engaging in recruitment and hiring.

“We encourage the public to help spread the word to any job seekers they know – attending will certainly be well worth their time and effort,” said Knight.

There are no costs associated with this event for employers or job seekers.

‎The employers listed here will be present:

Acloche Staffing

Adena Corporation

ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Shelby

Area Agency on Aging

Avita Health System

Boundless

Brethren Care Village

Caregiver A Step UP

Catalyst Life Services

Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo

CCI Midwest

Central Star Home Health

Cleveland Cliffs

Der Dutchman Restaurant

FEDEX GROUND

First Choice Home Health

Freedom Caregivers

Global Medical Foam, Inc

House Of Pieces

HR Choices INC.

IBEW – International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Interstate Optical Company Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

JAG Healthcare

LaborMAX Staffing

Liquibox – Ashland

Liquibox – Upper Sandusky

The Provident Companies

Major Metals Company

Mansfield City Schools

Mansfield City Schools Adult Education Aspire Program

Mansfield Plumbing Products

Mansfield/Richland County Public Library

McElvain Homes

Mechanics Bank

MHS Industrial Supply

Midwest Health Services

Newman Technology, Inc

Ohio Air National Guard

Ohio Valley Manufacturing Inc

OhioHealth

Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

Phillips Tube Group, Inc./Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Co.

Richland Correctional Inst

Richland County Children Services

Richland County Regional Planning Commission

Richland Newhope Industries, Inc. (RNI, Inc.)

Roosters

Scoops Frozen Treats

Shaffer, Johnston, Lichtenwalter & Associates Inc.

SJB Management Inc

Spherion Mid Ohio

Stanley Black & Decker

Startek Inc

Surge Staffing

Sutton Bank

Terra Valley Excavating

Time Staffing Inc

Transformation Network

Warren Rupp

Wedgewood Estates

Your Choice Home Health/Choices

YWCA Child Care Resource & Referral

The event will be held at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center at 890 West 4th Street. Attendees should be prepared to talk with employers by dressing appropriately and bringing a current resume.

The event is also being supported by iHeart Radio.

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is the largest regional business advocacy organization with nearly 1,000 members in the Mid-Ohio area.