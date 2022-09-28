Job Fair announced for Thursday, September 29

MANSFIELD- A collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ) Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, September 29.
Open to the public from 10 am until 1 pm at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, the event will host over 70 employers actively engaging in recruitment and hiring.
“We encourage the public to help spread the word to any job seekers they know – attending will certainly be well worth their time and effort,” said Knight.
There are no costs associated with this event for employers or job seekers.
The employers listed here will be present:
Acloche Staffing
Adena Corporation
ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Shelby
Area Agency on Aging
Avita Health System
Boundless
Brethren Care Village
Caregiver A Step UP
Catalyst Life Services
Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo
CCI Midwest
Central Star Home Health
Cleveland Cliffs
Der Dutchman Restaurant
FEDEX GROUND
First Choice Home Health
Freedom Caregivers
Global Medical Foam, Inc
House Of Pieces
HR Choices INC.
IBEW – International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Interstate Optical Company Inc.
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
JAG Healthcare
LaborMAX Staffing
Liquibox – Ashland
Liquibox – Upper Sandusky
The Provident Companies
Major Metals Company
Mansfield City Schools
Mansfield City Schools Adult Education Aspire Program
Mansfield Plumbing Products
Mansfield/Richland County Public Library
McElvain Homes
Mechanics Bank
MHS Industrial Supply
Midwest Health Services
Newman Technology, Inc
Ohio Air National Guard
Ohio Valley Manufacturing Inc
OhioHealth
Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities
Phillips Tube Group, Inc./Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Co.
Richland Correctional Inst
Richland County Children Services
Richland County Regional Planning Commission
Richland Newhope Industries, Inc. (RNI, Inc.)
Roosters
Scoops Frozen Treats
Shaffer, Johnston, Lichtenwalter & Associates Inc.
SJB Management Inc
Spherion Mid Ohio
Stanley Black & Decker
Startek Inc
Surge Staffing
Sutton Bank
Terra Valley Excavating
Time Staffing Inc
Transformation Network
Warren Rupp
Wedgewood Estates
Your Choice Home Health/Choices
YWCA Child Care Resource & Referral
The event will be held at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center at 890 West 4th Street. Attendees should be prepared to talk with employers by dressing appropriately and bringing a current resume.
The event is also being supported by iHeart Radio.
The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is the largest regional business advocacy organization with nearly 1,000 members in the Mid-Ohio area.