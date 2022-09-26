Multi-state fraud ring halted

CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.

This fraud ring resulted in losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars along with the recovery of numerous stolen ATV’s. This investigation resulted in the apprehension of two suspects in Crawford County as they were attempting to make another purchase of a side-by-side vehicle with a fraudulent cashiers check. Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail pending formal charges.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information or a similar crime is asked to contact Captain Ken Rittenour of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244 ext. 5114.

Suspects arrested:

Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie 1927 Eton St.

Twinsburg, OH 44087

DOB 04/10/1994

Jarell Coree Scott

1445 Westover Rd. Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 DOB 06/15/1994

Both suspects have been charged with a Felony Count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity.

