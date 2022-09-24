Crestline Public Library’s books make house calls

CRESTLINE- The Crestline Public Library provides materials to our home bound residents by calling 419-683-3909. Many items are available from the library including books (regular or large print) paperback books, magazines( except current issues), Books on CD, Playaways, and DVD’s. Library materials are delivered free to a patron’s home by a staff person. The material has no due date slip, so it can be read at a home bound patron’s leisure. When finished with a loan, a patron can call the library and the old material will be picked up and new material delivered.

If the library does not have a book in it’s collection, the library can borrow books through the Interlibrary Loan system. Books borrowed from other libraries do have time limits of a couple of weeks, and must be returned by the date due.