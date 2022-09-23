Crawford Co. mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales online only

CRAWFORD COUNTY- Beginning in October of this year, ALL mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales will be online. Sales will remain on Fridays at 11:00 a.m. and posted to the auction website as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

This is based on mandates by the State of Ohio. Information on how to bid on a property can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website, www.crawfordcountysheriffohio.com. Click on the menu button at the top left on the home page and select “Sheriff Sales”. Additional information regarding online sales and to view properties for Sale by the Sheriff can be found at the auction website, https://crawford.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov.

This pertains to mortgage foreclosure Sheriff Sales ONLY. Tax sales will remain to be sold at live auction in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office on Fridays at 11:00 a.m. as Order of Sales are received from the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Information regarding upcoming tax sales can be found at the Sheriff’s Office website, www.crawfordcountysheriffohio.com by clicking the menu button on the home page and selecting “Tax Sales”. ALL properties being sold by the Sheriff will be advertised in local newspapers prior to sale dates as before. Any questions regarding a Sheriff Foreclosure or Tax Sale can be directed to Chief Deputy Chad Filliater at (419) 563-2702.

