Galion Council discusses city issues

GALION- Galion City Council members held their first post-Labor Day meeting Sept. 13 inside the Municipal Building. No citizens addressed the council directly, though multiple items were discussed and voted upon.

After reviewing minutes from the Aug. 30 special meeting, an ordinance was approved to appropriate roughly $525,000 in remaining American Rescue Plan funds. The money has been and will continue to be spent on engineering on the dam project and other capital works. Votes were unanimous.

The council legislated an alcohol permit for Save-A-Lot Food stores to sell wine and wine coolers, in addition to beer already sold at the discount supermarket chain.

Responding to a question relayed about additional mosquito spray, it was shared that unless the local Health Department indicates it is necessary, the cooler weather means there is no anticipated additional mosquito spray coming this year in Galion.

Finally, as the city moves into autumn, a discussion on yard mowing compliance transpired. People can call the city or submit on-line forms if they deem any yards out of compliance. More than 40 yards have been reported, a council member noted, and a contractor will continue to mow the problem spots.