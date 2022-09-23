Construction report in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY- – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from SR 602 to just east of SR 61, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project.

NEW IMPACTS

The U.S. 30 eastbound exit and entrance ramps to/from SR 61 will close Saturday, September 24 for project work. The ramps will be closed for approximately 12 hours from 7:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. They will reopen the same day.

The U.S. 30 westbound exit and entrance ramps to/from SR 598 will close Monday, September 26 for project work. The ramps will be closed for approximately 12 hours from 7:00 a.m. till 7:00 p.m. They will reopen the same day.