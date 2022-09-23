UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS

Sandusky River Clean Sweep

Saturday, September 24 9am-12pm Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District is looking for volunteers to help remove trash from the Sandusky River. All volunteers are welcome, but if you register prior to the event, you’ll receive a free T-shirt and snack bag! Please dress to be in the stream with closed-toe footwear; sunscreen and bug spray suggested. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30. To register go to sanduskyriver.org and follow the registration link. For questions about the event, contact Jacob Boehler at 419-448-2054. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Feeding Day

Sunday, September 25 1pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The animals that reside in the Crawford Park District’s Lowe Volk Park Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by to help Naturalist Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Pickin’ Pawpaws

Monday, September 26 5pm Sears Woods, 1486 Mt. Zion Rd.

“Pickin’ up pawpaws, puttin’ em in her pocket!” Come on a hike with the Crawford Park District Staff to learn about and search for our largest native fruit… the pawpaw! If the pickins are ripe and ready, we will have a tasty snack! Sears Woods State Nature Preserve is located on Mt. Zion Road, west of Bucyrus. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Book Club

Wednesday, September 27 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Calling all book lovers! The Crawford Park District Book Club is looking for new members to join. Each month we will read and discuss a book that relates to the flora and fauna of nature. Fiction, non-fiction, comedies, tragedies, mysteries, classics, all types are welcomed and enjoyed. Come on out with a book of your choice, join in the discussion, and enjoy book of the month-themed snacks like trail mix, huckleberries, and even bear claws! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Canoeing

Wednesday, September 28 5-7pm Neff Reservoir, State Route 98, East of Bucyrus

Join the Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir. After a lesson on canoeing basics and safety, we will send you out on the water! Please wear shoes that can get wet. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

