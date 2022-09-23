Crestline man found deceased

CRESTLINE — Since this update, Crestline Police have been able to notify the family of the Crestline man, according to an update on their Facebook page.

Officers were dispatched to 705 High Street in Crestline, Ohio 44827 in reference to doing a well being check on the occupant of that home. Upon Arrival, Officers checked the home and found a deceased male laying inside, and it appears as if this individual had been deceased for a lengthy period of time.

The Occupant of the home has been identified as Mr. James Holency but there was no way to properly identify the deceased person located in the residence as being Mr. Holency. No family members could be identified or located, and the Crawford County Coroners Office responded to the scene.

The deceased individual will be transported to a facility where an autopsy will be performed to identify if there are any suspicious circumstances that surround this death and hopefully to positively establish the identity of this individual.

