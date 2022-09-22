Posted on by

All-Northern 10 boys golf teams


Staff report

First team

Brock Montgomery, Upper Sandusky

Kael Margraf, Mohawk

Weston Prenger, Wynford

Kobe Ratliff, Carey

Kadin Snay, Seneca East

Micah Greene, Wynford

Jacob Bowerman, Seneca East

Second team

Lance Frankart, Mohawk

Drew Rose, Buckeye Central

Hunter Haynes, Mohawk

Cooper Skeel, Seneca East

Cody Pennington, Bucyrus

Chase Mullholand, Carey

Graham Gibbs, Seneca East

Honorable mention

Drew Johnson, Wynford

Logan Hanes, Buckeye Central

Tyler Mason, Buckeye Central

Sam Smith, Upper Sandusky

Vaughn Coppler, Carey

Travis Geary, Mohawk

Cy Young, Upper Sandusky

Player of the year

Brock Montgomery, Upper Sandusky

Coach of the year

Michael Powers, Wynford

