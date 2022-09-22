All-Northern 10 boys golf teams

First team
Brock Montgomery, Upper Sandusky
Kael Margraf, Mohawk
Weston Prenger, Wynford
Kobe Ratliff, Carey
Kadin Snay, Seneca East
Micah Greene, Wynford
Jacob Bowerman, Seneca East
Second team
Lance Frankart, Mohawk
Drew Rose, Buckeye Central
Hunter Haynes, Mohawk
Cooper Skeel, Seneca East
Cody Pennington, Bucyrus
Chase Mullholand, Carey
Graham Gibbs, Seneca East
Honorable mention
Drew Johnson, Wynford
Logan Hanes, Buckeye Central
Tyler Mason, Buckeye Central
Sam Smith, Upper Sandusky
Vaughn Coppler, Carey
Travis Geary, Mohawk
Cy Young, Upper Sandusky
Player of the year
Brock Montgomery, Upper Sandusky
Coach of the year
Michael Powers, Wynford