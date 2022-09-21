Crestline Harvest Festival a hit

CRESTLINE- Attendees of all ages enjoyed the annual Crestline Harvest Festival on a warm late summer weekend in Mid-Ohio.

Contests, crafts, car shows, various kids’ activities, an array of scrumptious food, dozens of rides, the famous harvest festival parade down Bucyrus and Thoman Streets, and live music each evening kept local residents and businesses happy and busy Sept. 15-17.

The 48th annual event in the town of 5,000 north of Galion exuded local pride and was made possible by many sponsors, including “platinum” partner sponsors Central Ohio Plumbing, Heating and Cooling; Mosier Industrial Services Corp; VFW Post 2920; and Zara Construction.

Rides were at the festival. There were many activities available. Kids stayed busy throughout the three day festival.