Senior Volunteer Fair to be held Friday

CRAWFORD COUNTY- RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) of Crawford County is welcoming all seniors within the county to explore opportunities available inside their communities at a Senior Volunteer Fair.

This event will help allow local organizations to join together and have seniors within Crawford County see what all is available for them to get involved with and how to give back to their communities. This is the first time the Senior Volunteer Fair is taking place in Crawford County.

Program Coordinator for RSVP of Crawford County Erin Miler explained some of the duties the organization does for communities in the county.

“RSVP is a non-profit national organization whose focus is the placement of local seniors 55 and older into volunteer opportunities within their communities. We partner with other local non-profits to provide volunteers to support their needs. Our volunteers are provided supplemental health insurance, and we also reimburse mileage for volunteers who drive their own vehicles as part of their service. Locally we are partnered with the Galion St. Paul United Methodist Church Food Pantry as well as Meals on Wheels and Community Action. We also celebrate the work of our volunteers yearly with a catered recognition luncheon,” Miller said.

Miller shared why individuals should attend the volunteer fair.

“The need for volunteers here in Crawford County is great, and is spread across a large variety of organizations. ‘Many hands make light work’, and we need as many hands as we can get. I don’t think most folks understand how many ways there are to be involved and be a part of the greater good,” Miller said.

One of the main purposes of RSVP includes keeping seniors involved and active, Miller added.

“Volunteering at any age has numerous benefits. Studies show that seniors who stay ‘plugged in’ and active find a better sense of purpose in their later years and are more likely to stay healthier longer as well,” Miller said.

The Senior Volunteer Fair will be held Friday September 23 from 10a.m.-noon at the Bucyrus Public Library lower level. There will be door prizes from each organization as well as cookies and milk for the guests.

For those who may have questions about the event, contact Miller at [email protected] or call 567-393-6446 for more information.

RSVP of Crawford Co. will host event