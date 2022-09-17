After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek

GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7.

After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.

“After the fire, I knew we needed to do something immediately to help,” Miller explained. “Our community comes together during times of tragedy and this was another example of the Galion community helping each other.”

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Miranda Jones concurred.

“Having a close contact with the senior community, Erin knows some are on a very fixed income and the extra stuff isn’t easy for them to add to their budget,” Jones said.

In the early evening of April 23, the Galion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the facility. In just over an hour, fire personnel identified the fire location, extinguished it, and determined the blaze controlled. No injuries were reported, though local first responders still evacuated Mill Creek residents to Avita’s Galion Orthopedic Center and Galion Hospital out of caution.

The origin of the fire appears to have been in an attic space. Mill Creek is now fully open and operational with an entirely brand new wing for its residents.

Miranda Jones, left, and Erin Miller. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_image0-12-.jpeg Miranda Jones, left, and Erin Miller.