One vehicle injury crash on St. Rt. 19

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On September 15, 2022 at 0958hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader, of Shelby, was traveling eastbound on State Route 19 when she lost control of the vehicle she was driving going off the south side of the roadway. The vehicle reentered the roadway before going off the north side of the roadway into the ditch line where it continued traveling eastbound before reentering the roadway and then going back off the south side of the roadway where it struck and broke off a utility pole and came to rest on its top.

Bader was transported by Medflight to OSU hospital. Carl’s towed the vehicle from the scene.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_Sheriff.jpg