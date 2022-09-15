Concerts at The Galion Community Theatre featuring ‘Tom’s Kitchen Table’

GALION- Galion Community Theatre continues its 2022 Concert Series on Saturday, September 17th at 8:00 PM. Tom’s Kitchen Table, plays a variety of musical stylings that will keep your toes tapping. “There’s nothing quite like sitting around the table making music with friends just for the sake of making music. Tom’s Kitchen Table brings that experience to your event.”

Paul Sulser, President of GCT’s Board of Directors says, “Everyone at GCT has loved having live bands come through our doors. The bands bring an exciting energy to the stage, and we know that Tom’s Kitchen Table will continue the trend.” Sulser went on to say, “GCT has been making efforts to open our doors more consistently throughout the year, and we can’t wait to bring this series back in 2023, as well as maybe some new developments.”

Tickets for this concert can be purchased for just $5 at www.galiontheatre.org, by calling 419-468-2662, or on the night of at the door. Tom’s Kitchen Table performs at GCT on Saturday, September 17th at 8:00 PM and doors will open at 7:30 PM. This concert series is made possible by presenting sponsor, Avita Health Systems.