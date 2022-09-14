COLLEGE NEWS

SNHU Announces Summer 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH— It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Jessica Dapper of North Robinson

Matthew Wells of Galion

Caitlyn Smith named to SNHU President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Caitlyn Smith of Galion has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Kaisey Speck named to President’s List at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the Summer 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List, to avoid overlap.)

Congratulations to Kaisey Speck of Galion, OH, on making the Summer 2022 President’s List!