COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Crestline Harvest Festival September 15-17

The Crestline Harvest Festival will take place throughout September 15-17. There will be an abundance of activities going on throughout the festival including rides, contests and more.

Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners September 15

The Crawford Park District Board of Park Commissioners will be holding their monthly meeting for September on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 7:30 AM. The meeting will be held at the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center, 2401 State Route 598, Crestline. For more information, please contact the Park District Office at 419-683-9000.

Crawford County Board of DD September 15

The Crawford County Board of DD will hold their regular board meeting on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Bucyrus, Ohio.

Crawford County Democrats participating

The Crawford County Democrat Central Committee will be participating in Saturday’s Harvest Festival parade. All area Democrats are invited to walk with the trailer along the parade route. Volunteers are also needed to help prepare campaign literature packets for upcoming canvassing. The packets will be readied at 6 p.m. Thursday at the county engineer’s office at 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus. For details on these events, contact county chair Wanda Sharrock at 419-689-3302.

