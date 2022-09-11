Meet Hollywood Special Effects Icon and Local Graduate Robert Kurtzman

CRESTLINE- The public is invited to a special presentation by Hollywood director, producer, writer and special effects creator, Robert Kurtzman. After graduating from Crestline High School, Kurtzman has spent close to four decades in the world of special makeup, creature effects, and genre filmmaking. We invite you to come see rare items from Kurtzman’s personal collection and learn about his journey to success at the Crestline Historical Museum.

Some of Kurtzman’s recent hits are The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix), Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV) and Secret Headquarters (Paramount+). Kurtzman is also the director of such genre hits and fan favorites as Wishmaster, Deadly Impact, The Rage and Buried Alive.

Kurtzman co-founded the award winning, effects powerhouse K.N.B. EFX Group Inc. (Kurtzman, Nicotero, Berger) which became one of the most prolific effects studios in Hollywood with credits including From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids 1, II, & III, Dances With Wolves, Jingle All The Way, Austin Powers: GoldMember, Rat Race, The Cell, Unbreakable, Pulp Fiction and many more.

The presentation is free and will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Crestline Historical Museum, 400 Scott Street, Crestline, Ohio. Social hour will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Robert Kurtzman will be on hand for a short time signing autographs for a nominal fee of $10.00 (signed photo) or $5.00 (personal item for signing). Proceeds to benefit the Historical Society.

Guests are invited to tour the Museum from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. There is no cost, however donations are always appreciated. Tour groups must schedule in advance and will be charged a fee. Follow along on Facebook: Crestline Ohio Historical Society.

The public is invited to a special presentation by Hollywood director, producer, writer and special effects creator, Robert Kurtzman. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_bye-bye-man.jpg The public is invited to a special presentation by Hollywood director, producer, writer and special effects creator, Robert Kurtzman.