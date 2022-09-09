Council on Aging to host pop-up meal, activity in Crestline

CRESTLINE – The Crawford County Council on Aging has planned a pop-up meal and activity in Crestline Oct. 4 at the Crestline Community Center, 143 W. Bucyrus St.

The meal, provided by the Council on Aging’s Nutrition Department, includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apricots and drink. The meal will be served promptly at 11:30 a.m. and is open to senior citizens ages 60 and older.

The requested donation for a meal is $4, however, no one will be refused services due to inability to donate.

“If there’s an interest in our meals, there’s a chance congregate (lunch) meals could be offered in Crestline on a regular basis,” said Cassie Herschler, executive director.

Interested seniors must pre-register for the meal by Sept. 30 to attend. To register, call 419-562-3050, option 1 for nutrition.

After the meal, activities coordinator Courtney Moody will have a senior bingo.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.