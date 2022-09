CRESTLINE- Registration for the Crestline Public Library “Story Time” begins September 1-16. Forms are at the library. The first Story Time session begins Tuesday, October 4, 10am and continues most Tuesday’s throughout the year.

“Fall Fun Family Game Night” Tuesday, September 20, 6-7:30pm. The library has many board games and kids games, so bring the family for a fun night of old-fashioned (no batteries or electronics) games! You may also bring your own games!