Flour & Whisk Bakery under new ownership

BUCYRUS- Last week, Paula and Bob Herbert announced that Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come.

Paula Herbert is excited to make the announcement, saying, “Flour & Whisk provides Bucyrus with quality bakery items and Beca House coffee, and I am excited to continue serving the community. The business fits well within Bob, my husband, and my business plans as we own and operate an electrical contracting company, beauty and tanning salons, and another future coffee shop.”

The announcement is the culmination of an eight-week process that began with the official social media post that the bakery and coffee shop was for sale. Moving forward, Paula plans renovations to include retail space, extending hours this fall, adding more bakery items, and strengthening the relationship with Beca House. An official grand opening will be scheduled later this fall. The business opened on Tuesday, September 6.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser commented, “We are happy to welcome Paula and Bob Herbert as the new owners of this great local business. I encourage the Bucyrus community to support them.”

Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_Flour-Whisk-2.jpg Flour & Whisk Bakery, LLC, established in 2020 in Bucyrus, is under new ownership and will continue serving the community for years to come.

Area business owners acquire coffee shop and plan renovations