Upcoming Crawford Park Events

Caterpillar Hunt

Friday, September 9 8pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Late summer is peak time for finding caterpillars, and many of them glow under ultraviolet light at night! Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to learn about the fascinating world of caterpillars. When darkness falls, we will use UV lights and flashlights to search for caterpillars and other nocturnally active creatures in our park. We’ll also have a mothing sheet up to see which magnificent moths are flying. Fun for all ages! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Amazing Galls

Saturday, September 10 2pm Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Rd.

Plant galls come in all shapes, sizes, and colors—you may even have some growing on your trees or flowers! The Crawford Parka District invites you to join gall expert Timothy Frey for a hike through Unger’s prairie and along the woods to search for galls. We’ll learn about the fascinating life cycles of the insects and other organisms that cause them to form as well as some basic gall identification. Tim has a PhD in plant pathology from the Ohio State University, where he studied gall-forming nematodes. He is currently a postdoc at OSU in Wooster, researching the microbes associated with soil and hydroponic production systems. Galls are his passion, and he travels around the state documenting their presence and abundance. Tim is also an administrator for a great new gall resource, gallformers.org, where he and his colleagues are working to compile a comprehensive database and identification tool for gall-forming organisms in the United States and Canada. Unger Park is located just west of Bucyrus on Bucyrus-Nevada Road. For more information on programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Little Explorers: Bugs

Monday, September 12 5pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Little Explorers is an interactive program offered by the Crawford Park District for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and engaging toddlers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore insects and other invertebrates at different stages of their life cycles! Please dress for the weather. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Marvelous Milkweed

Wednesday, September 14 5pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Though milkweed contains compounds that are toxic to most herbivores, several insects (including the endangered Monarch) eat only milkweed, shunning other plants. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for an interactive program to learn about these milkweed specialists. Seeds of several species, including Butterfly Weed and Purple Milkweed, will be available to take home for planting. We will also help Kansas University with Monarch research by attempting to capture, tag, and release Monarch butterflies! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Fall Migration Bird Banding

Friday, September 16 8am-12pm Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District welcomes bird bander Bob Placier as he brings his mist nets to see which birds might be passing through Sandusky Headwaters Preserve on their journey southward. Join Bob and Crawford Park District staff for a fun morning learning about our migratory birds. Stop by for a little bit or stay for the duration of the program. A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush! Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Birding: Fall Migration

Saturday, September 17 8am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Autumn is gearing up and fall migration is in full swing! Join Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist Kyle Bailey for an interactive, family-friendly program suitable for all ages. This program will focus on birding basics such as learning how to identify common Ohio species, when and where to bird, how to bird, what to look for, and much more! Species we are likely to encounter include warblers, vireos, thrushes, flycatchers, sparrows, and more! Some binoculars will be available on a first come first served basis. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

