Single Vehicle Fatal Crash in Knox County

FREDRICKTOWN- The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at approximately 9:36 PM, on State Route 13 near mile post 16 in Morris Township, Knox County.

Timothy D. Moyer, age 44, of Crestline, Ohio, was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13. He drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. Nicole A. Lambert, age 36, also of Crestline, Ohio, was seated in the passenger seat.

Moyer was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. He was not wearing his seat belt. Lambert sustained life-threatening injuries. She was flown by Air Evac to Grant Medical Center. She is currently in critical but stable condition. Alcohol and drugs of abuse are unknown factors in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Fredricktown Police Department, Fredricktown Fire and EMS, Mount Vernon Fire and EMS, and Air Evac.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

