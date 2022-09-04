Shoe Sensation to open Bucyrus location

BUCYRUS–National footwear retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on October 1, 2022. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to ten new employees.

Founded in 1984, Shoe Sensation is headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and operates 200 locations in 18 states with over 1,000 employees. The company is known for stores which typically showcase more than 10,000 pairs of the latest styles.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser was pleased with the announcement: “We welcome Shoe Sensation to our community and congratulate them on opening their newest location. New businesses are a positive sign of the pro-business environment we’re trying to cultivate.”

National footwear retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on October 1, 2022. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_Shoe-Sensation-Store-Front.jpg National footwear retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on October 1, 2022.

National retailer grand opening to take place on October 1