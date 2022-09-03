TEA executive director talks energy during Crawford County visit

BUCYRUS — Matt Hammond, executive director of The Empowerment Alliance, visited the Bucyrus Rotary Club’s weekly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Hammond talked with club and community leaders and later met with Crawford County Commissioners.

“It was wonderful to meet so many good folks in Crawford County, including a number of officials and local residents,” Hammond said. “I look forward to spreading TEA’s message of affordable and clean American energy at every opportunity across Ohio.

“Our nation must have reliable, affordable energy, including abundant natural gas, to remain competitive and reduce our reliance on foreign sources of energy.”

Hammond is available to speak to service clubs, chambers of commerce or other community groups about TEA’s pro-energy message. Contact TEA to arrange at [email protected]

ABOUT TEA

The Empowerment Alliance (TEA) was founded in 2019 to harness the power of American ingenuity, the tenets of our free market system, and the abundance of our nation’s natural gas supply to forge a realistic, rational, and effective approach to American energy consumption and environmental conservation. To learn more visit www.empoweringamerica.org

Matt Hammond, executive director of The Empowerment Alliance, speaks with Terry Gernert, president of the Bucyrus Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/09/web1_Matt-Hammond-with-Terry-Gernert-at-Bucyrus-Rotary-Club.jpg Matt Hammond, executive director of The Empowerment Alliance, speaks with Terry Gernert, president of the Bucyrus Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon.