48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival starts September 15

CRESTLINE- The 48th Annual Crestline Harvest Festival begins on Thursday, September 15 with an Opening Ceremony that begins at 5 p.m. on the Main Stage.

This year, the Harvest Festival Committee raised $18,725 in sponsorships, exceeding their $15,000 goal.

With the additional funding the festival has added a Kid’s Stage that will feature a magician and a balloon animal artist to go along with an appearance by royal princesses and a face painter. The committee also increased their entertainment budget.

Pageants this year include, Little Miss Harvest (Grades 3rd through 5th), the Harvest Festival Princess (Grades 6th through 8th), and Queen’s (Grades 9th through 12th). These pageants are limited to the first 15 girls who attend school in either Crawford or Richland counties.

Entertainment this year on the Main Stage will feature country music artist Jess Kellie Adams, Nashville Crush – a country and rock band, Direct Energy – a classic rock band, and McGuffey Lane – a country rock band from Athens, Ohio.

Festival Contests begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning September 17 on the Kid’s Stage with the new Crestline Cuties Contest. Registration Forms will soon be available at Crestline Public and St. Joseph School, and the Crestline Public Library.

The Crestline Police Department will hold its annual Back the Blue Car and Motorcycle Show on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Crestline Fire Department will host its Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Harvest Festival Craft Show will be on the Crestline Methodist Church Lawn on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crestline High School Alumni Night will join Bulldogs Backers Night starting at 6 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square on Saturday. Crestline St. Joseph School will host a Free Throw Contest beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the St. Joseph Convocation Center.

Kissel Amusements will once again provide rides for the festival. Ticket prices are 1 for $2.00, 10 for $20 and 20 for $30 (rides are 2-3 tickets). Unlimited riding is $10 on Thursday, $14 on Friday, an $17 on Saturday. The Harvest Festival Parade will step off from Kelly Park on Saturday September 17 at 3:30 p.m. For more information and a festival schedule please visit www.crestlineharvestfestival.com