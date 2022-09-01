Galion to apply for body camera equipment

GALION- During the Aug. 23 Galion City Council meeting inside the Municipal Building, several agenda items were analyzed, legislated, and voted upon.

Council members unanimously passed a motion to apply for body camera equipment that will aid police officers and the community. The State of Ohio will grant up to $150,000. Members agree it will keep police safe and people honest. Mayor Tom O’Leary said the equipment is 100% funded, with no matching funds required from city.

In other business via the United States Environmental Protection Agency, “Brownfield Assessment Grants” were approved.

O’Leary said Galion is one of a small number of Ohio towns — seven total, and just over 200 cities nationwide — that qualified for the assessment. The money is not for demolition; it is to identify any site problems within Galion without using city money. The motion carried 7-0.

Brownfield grants provide funding for recipients to inventory, characterize, and conduct a range of planning activities, develop cleanup plans for certain sites, and conduct community engagement related to those locations.

The group also authorized hiring an engineering firm to come up with a plan to identify deficiencies in the Galion reservoir system before adjourning.

