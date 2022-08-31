Two individuals rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin

NEW WASHINGTON- On August 31, 2022, at 9:48 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding two individuals trapped in a grain bin at 7835 Marsh Rd., New Washington. Lois Martin, age 61 and Harlan Martin, age 65, were working in the grain bin when they both became trapped in the grain. The following first responders, responded to assist:

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

New Washington Police Department

New Washington FD

New Washington EMS

Life First Ambulance Service

Chatfield Township FD

Lykens Township FD

Tiro Auburn FD

Attica FD

Medflight

Crawford County Emergency Management

Red Cross

Sunrise Cooperative

Heritage Cooperative

The Martin’s were removed from the grain bin, using grain bin extraction techniques and tools. Mr. Martin was trapped inside for several hours and holes had to be cut in the grain bin to remove the corn. Sunrise Cooperative and Heritage Cooperative brought grain vacuums to the scene to assist in the removal of the grain.

Mr. Martin was life flighted from the scene.

One life flighted from scene