Local author Heather Stover signing books in Crestline Thursday

CRESTLINE- Crestline resident and author Heather Stover, who recently published a new book titled “The Change in Us”, will be available to sign copies of her latest work from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Local Tracks in Crestline on Thursday, September 1. Local Tracks is located at 228 North Seltzer Street.

Crestline and surrounding community members are also invited to enjoy a free concert put on by Stover and her husband at Spots Rolling Bean in Crestline from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. following the book signing event.

Heather Stover is a wife, mom, professional singer, worship leader, and now an author. Through her personal struggles with family, addiction, health, and loss, she found faith in Jesus that has carried her through.

“The Change in Us is a very personal story,” Stover said. “In this candid and moving journey through abuse, addiction, sobriety, and redemption, I share my very real story of meeting God in the darkest of places.”

Stover makes her home in Crestline, Ohio with her husband, Jayson; their daughter, Savannah Love; son, Noah Jay; and a goldendoodle named Evie Blue. When she’s not playing music with her husband, she enjoys riding bikes, taking daily walks, spending hours in bookstores, sipping coffee, and eating all the good treats.

Additional information about the author, along with the opportunity to purchase “The Change in Us”, is available at her website at www.heatherstover.com.

