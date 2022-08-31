Galion High School mourns loss of a student

GALION- The Galion community was struck with the loss of a senior high school student on Tuesday, August 30.

Following the loss, a letter was sent out to parents from Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. Here is the letter in its entirety:

Dear Galion Families,

I want to make sure that you all receive the same information about a recent tragedy at our school. It gives me great sorrow to inform you that Kooper McCabe, a student at Galion High School, unexpectedly passed away this morning. Our deepest sympathy is extended to Kooper’s family and friends.

I want to assure you that the staff at Galion City Schools care about your children and the feelings they may be experiencing during this difficult time. Counselors are presently onsite at the high school and will be available for any students or staff today, through the remainder of the week, and as needed throughout the year.

Your children may experience unresolved feelings or have unanswered questions they would like to discuss with you. You can help your children by listening carefully, not overreacting, accepting their feelings, and answering their questions honestly according to your beliefs.

It is important to let them know that their feelings, concerns and reactions are normal and that they will experience a number of emotions over the next few days and weeks. I have attached an article from the National Association of School Psychologists that may be helpful in supporting your child.

Again, we express our most sincere and heartfelt condolences. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or if there is anything we can do to help support your child.

Sincerely,

Jen Allerding

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_EA360C73-C35A-414C-B090-2104559D63E6_ne2022831113857863.jpeg