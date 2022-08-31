Traffic updates regarding St. Rt. 598 project

GALION – Traffic within the State Route 598 project area was reduced to one lane last week. It was being maintained by flaggers. Drivers were to expect delays or avoid driving through the area. Local traffic could use Brandt Road to North Market Street as a detour route.

The construction zone resumed to two lanes of traffic on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25.

During this week of Aug. 29, the work zone will flip to the west side of the road. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on the east side of the road.

The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week as well. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.

Construction will continue on the west side of the road and drivers will move through the work zone on the east side of the road. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the project area.