A-1 Printing completes expansion in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS- On Wednesday, August 17 – A-1 Printing announced that it has completed a three-year upgrade and expansion of its Bucyrus facility. The total project investment of $380,000, involved new machinery, computer equipment, and a transportation vehicle. A-1 employs 16 people across its three locations in Bucyrus, Marion, and Upper Sandusky.

A-1 Owner Margaret Lucius was pleased to make the announcement, saying “We are grateful to have been able to grow in this community and remain committed to Bucyrus and Crawford County. We have great team members and love the business climate here.”

In 2019, Lucius purchased the business and began the project at its 3200-square-foot facility located at 825 S. Sandusky Avenue in Bucyrus. In total, ten industrial machines were added or replaced, including a cutter, a spiral inserter, a tabber, an envelope inserter, an envelope addresser, a shrink wrap machine, a flat-bed printer, and multiple printers as well as new computers and a delivery van.

Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser congratulated the company, “It is always wonderful to have a longstanding business continue to invest in our community. We wish them all the best for the next forty years.”

