Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event August 31

GALION, – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, August 31.

Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on August 31. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here – https://bit.ly/SH-FB_Aug31. Registration is not required but highly recommended.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

· Each household receiving food is required to present a photo ID

· Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

· Please remain in your vehicle

· Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

· Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

· Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

· Two households per vehicle

Families with questions can call (419) 468.3134, ext.13549. The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion.

