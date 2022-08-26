Posted on by

GALION POLICE REPORTS


Aug. 16

Two individuals were arrested on felony warrants out of Sandusky on Richardson Avenue.

There were two warnings for disorderly conduct given out on Grant Street.

Aug. 17

A report was made of someone stealing a firearm out of a truck on Sara Avenue.

A grandparent reported that their grandchild ran away on Dawsett Avenue.

There was a fake prescription faxed into Discount Drug Mart.

Aug. 18

There was a trailer reported stolen on East Church Street.

A police pursuit took place on State Route 61 and continued into Galion.

Aug. 19

There was a non-injury accident reported on West Atwood Street.

A report of fraud involving credit cads was made at the Public Square.

Galion Middle School made a call involving unruly parents.

A male was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on Orange Street.

A stolen bike was reported on Grand Street.

Aug. 20

A report was made of a stolen TV, keys, and truck title on Smith Street.

Aug. 21

Avita Health reported an aggressive patient that was throwing things at nurses.

A missing 80 year old male was reported on Clearview Avenue.

A citation for driving without a license was issued in Polk Township.

Aug. 22

There was a scooter reported stolen on Galion Arms Court.

Officers arrested a male for a warrant, he was released to Mansfield Police.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_ECEA958C-F2E5-4CC2-89D1-7B4F79031B14-3.jpg

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

