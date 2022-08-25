Former Crawford County Jail officer found guilty of rape

BUCYRUS — Jason Tupps was found guilty of rape, a first-degree felony with a sentencing time of up to 11 years in prison. Additionally, Tupps was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, according to Crawford County Common Pleas Court online records. The domestic violence charge could have added an additional five years to the sentencing.

Tupps, 47, of Crestline, had his case heard by Howard Hall, a retired Morrow County Common Pleas judge that was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court. The prosecutors in the case were Anthony Cillo and Drew Woods, per Crawford County Common Pleas Court records. Tupps is a former Crawford County Jail Officer.

The rape charge stemmed from an event that took place on Aug. 28, 2021, with his wife at the time, according to the court records. The incident was reported to Crestline Police Department on Sept. 9, 2021, the court records showed. The domestic violence charge that Tupps was found not guilty of came from an incident after the rape, according to the court records.

Mansfield attorney James Mayer III represented Tupps, according to the court records.

A record search shows that in 2020 jurors found Tupps not guilty of six charges that included felony counts of abduction, bribery, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Additional charges of misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, using a weapon while intoxicated, and aggravated menacing.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 31, 2022, at the Crawford County Common Pleas Court building, according to court records.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_A8CB6D06-E5B1-4361-AE9A-4D32D92EC7EA_ne2022825131043761.jpeg