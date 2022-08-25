Airport Day soon to be an annual Mansfield event

MANSFIELD- Summer revelers can close out the 2022 season with a new annual event, Mansfield Lahm Airport Day, which kicks off Saturday Aug. 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Designed to introduce the community to the many significant updates and improvements at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, the event highlights the Airport as an important business driver in the community, but also its role in bringing in leisure travelers to experience the community’s many offerings. Events specially designed to ignite an interest in the world of aviation will excite the airport’s youngest visitors on Airport Day.

The Young Eagles program takes junior aviators, age 8-17, on their first free ride in a small airplane. Local volunteer pilots from the Experimental Aviation Association (EAA) donate their time and their personal aircraft to offer these flights. The volunteer pilots demonstrate how airplanes work, share and explain aeronautical charts and how they’re used to map flight and give guests a tour of airplane interior and instrument panel, describing the function of each feature. Then, it’s time to fly as kids experience their 15-20 minutes in the air, following the basic steps in the flight pattern. (No aerobatic maneuvers being performed.)

Pre-registration for Eagle Flights is required and can be scheduled online starting Aug. 19 at YE.org. Flights are expected to take place from noon – 2p.m., depending on demand and pilot availability. In the event that any flight slots remain, they may be booked the day of event at 9:30 a.m. A rain date for Eagle Flights is slated for Sunday, Aug. 28.

The 2,400-acre Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport houses 62 airplanes, the majority (39) being single-engine aircraft, with 10 multi-engine, four jets and eight military aircraft calling the airport home. Two of the most recent improvements to the airport include a new campus of AeroTrek Flight Academy flight school and a self-serve fuel tank, which now allows pilots to re-fuel 24 hours a day. This airport is also home to Mansfield Aviation Club, founded in 1949, which provides scholarships and produces flight-related celebrations. The Clubs was instrumental in coordinating this year’s Eagle Flights. Beyond business and personal travel, Mansfield Lahm is home to an Air National Guard Base.

Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport is a general aviation airfield with an FAA controlled tower that operates 0600-2300, 7-days a week. The airport has demonstrated capability to handle large commercial and military aircraft, including the USAF C-5 and the Antonov 124-100. With its proximity to Interstate I-71, US Rt 30 and State Rt. 13, Mansfield Airport is an easy one-hour drive to downtown Cleveland or Columbus. Its primary runway is 9,001 ft. x 150 ft., while the crosswind runway is 6,795 ft. x 150 ft., plus overruns.

Other Airport Day events include a Kids Zone staffed by the Civil Air Patrol with bounce houses and interactive inflatables and a display of Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport businesses. The Air Power History Tour will also be on site during Airport Day offering paid tours of and rides on WWII aircraft. A food truck rally with 10 vendors that cover all types of food runs from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mansfield, Ohio is a destination like no other, with experiences ranging from spending the night in a haunted state prison turned setting for The Shawshank Redemption; to participating in world-class motorsports, skiing, hiking, biking and golf; to embarking on an outdoor adventure visitors of all ages will love. Complete visitor information, lodging details and free visitor guides are available at destinationmansfield.com.

Inaugural celebration roars into Lahm Airport Aug. 27