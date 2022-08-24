As summer hangs on, so does TFIG

GALION- Third Fridays In Galion (TFIG) continued Aug. 19 in Uptowne for a few hours on a sunny summer evening.

The family-oriented event allows community members to stay current with Galion-area organizations. Several businesses offer discounts and stay open later than usual to bring visibility to themselves.

Sponsored by Park National Bank, which sits on the Public Square, attendees came from all around the county and Mid-Ohio.

Melissa Swank, from the Mansfield YWCA — serving Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland Counties — drove west to Galion to participate.

“As a non-profit, it’s important that we go where people are,” Swank, an outreach parent specialist, said. “We love supporting Galion and try to build a strong connection with families who need child care providers or foster care and adoption options.”

Other booths at TFIG included health care, education, and of course, fair-style food. Live music was also present.

The popular event that originated five years ago will be held for the last time in 2022 on Sept. 16.

To become a Third Friday vendor or sponsor, or if you wish to know how to get more involved in their community, contact the Chamber office at 419-468-7737 or email Executive Director Miranda Jones at [email protected]

Food vendors were on scene for Third Friday. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_image0-8-.jpeg Food vendors were on scene for Third Friday. Photos by A.J. Kaufman Aim Media Midwest Uptowne Galion was the location of Third Friday on August 19. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_image2-1-.jpeg Uptowne Galion was the location of Third Friday on August 19. Photos by A.J. Kaufman Aim Media Midwest