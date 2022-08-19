Splash Park surface a topic at council

GALION — Galion City Council met on Aug. 9 to discuss a combination of items. Council members were met with the task of legislating multiple things on the agenda, including the surface of Splash Park.

Splash Park is located at East Park on East Walnut Street. The attraction opened in 2016 and is a water playground for kids to use in the warmer months. The Splash Park does not cost community members to use.

A motion was approved to purchase Aquaflex Splash Pad Surfacing. The cracks and dents in the surface at the water attraction will be essentially fixed.

“This is for the health and safety of the children of this city,” said council member Paula Durbin. “They need a safe environment to play in and nothing less than that,” said Durbin.

Before the purchase was approved, there was a motion set in place to cover the difference in the bid to get the job done. The city was given $80,000 in a state purchasing agreement.

Council was faced with approving this legislation before the bid expired, which was set to expire before the next time council met.

Splash Park is a hot commodity once the summer heat hits for kids in the community. Soon, the surface could improve where they run around on. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_thumbnail_IMG_4962.jpg Splash Park is a hot commodity once the summer heat hits for kids in the community. Soon, the surface could improve where they run around on. Galion Inquirer file photo