Upcoming Crawford Park events

Face to Face: Wetland Creatures

Saturday, August 20 10 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District invites families to come out for this wet and fun filled morning at Lowe-Volk Park. Tadpoles, frogs, turtles, watersnakes, diving beetles, dragonfly nymphs, fishing spiders… meet these creatures and more as we explore, and dip net the wetland at our park. This will be an interactive program, so be prepared to get wet! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Nature Story Time

Tues, Aug. 23 10 a.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join the Crawford Park District’s Miss Chelsea on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for a story in the park! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other nature activities related to the week’s book. If you would like weekly updates on what we’ll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District’s Facebook Page. Nature Story Time will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

Little Explorers: Wetland Exploration

Thursday, August 25 5 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Little Explorers is an interactive program for ages 0-5 years. Activities will focus on stimulating the senses for infants while also engaging fine motor skills for toddlers. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for a small hike back to the wetland where we will use nets and check traps to explore the habitat and see what we can find. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.

The Crawford Park District invites families to come out for this wet and fun filled morning at Lowe-Volk Park. Tadpoles, frogs, turtles, watersnakes, diving beetles, dragonfly nymphs, fishing spiders. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/08/web1_Face-to-Face_-Wetland-Creatures.jpg The Crawford Park District invites families to come out for this wet and fun filled morning at Lowe-Volk Park. Tadpoles, frogs, turtles, watersnakes, diving beetles, dragonfly nymphs, fishing spiders.