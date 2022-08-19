Mansfield – The Mansfield Ohio State Highway Patrol post is investigating a one car fatal crash that occurred on August 18, 2022 at approximately 1:25PM on Peterson Rd. in Mifflin Twp., Richland County. The crash occurred when a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old male, traveled off the right side of the road striking a ditch and a tree. The Impala was also occupied by a 16-year-old male passenger, also from Mansfield. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield for treatment. Mifflin and Madison Twp. Fire and EMS assisted on the scene as well as, Richland County Sheriff Department, Richland County Coroner’s Office and Gibbs Towing.

Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The crash remains under further investigation at this time.

