Galion Police Chief Marc Rodriguez placed on leave Wednesday

GALION- Galion’s Police Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave, which came into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Rodriguez took over for Brian Satterfield in May of 2021.

Rodriguez began his law enforcement career in 2000 when he was hired as a patrol officer by the Galion Police Department. Then, he was promoted to the spot of lieutenant in 2010.

“Chief Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave effective Aug. 17 pending a fact finding effort,” Galion City Communications Director Matt Echelberry said.

“City administration has no further comment on the matter at this time.”

